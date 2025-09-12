boAt, India’s No.1 audio wearables brand, is proud to announce its partnership with acclaimed hip-hop rap artist KR$NA as its newest brand ambassador. Known for his powerful lyrics, authentic style, and deep influence across India’s youth, KR$NA perfectly embodies boAt’s bold, trendsetting spirit and commitment to delivering premium audio and lifestyle experiences.

boAt ropes in hip-hop rap icon KRSNA as its brand ambassador

Celebrating individuality, fearless self-expression, and authenticity, boAt has always stayed at the forefront of connecting with the next generation of consumers. KR$NA’s meteoric rise in the Indian hip-hop scene, relentless hustle, and ability to resonate with millions of young fans make him the ideal face to amplify boAt’s mission: empowering a generation that thrives on originality, style, and cultural pride.

A true trailblazer in the music industry, KR$NA has redefined Indian hip-hop with streaming blockbusters like YKWIM (116M+ streams), I GUESS (61M+ streams), and Joota Japani (38M+ streams). His sharp lyricism and authentic storytelling in tracks such as Yours Truly, No Cap and Never Enough have transformed everyday struggles and aspirations into anthems for today’s youth, making him the perfect voice to represent boAt’s spirit of boldness and originality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KR$NA (@realkrsna)

On the partnership, KR$NA shared, “I’ve always liked to keep everything limited and let my music do the talking, just like boAt keeps it real by letting its products speak for themselves. As both of us draw strongly from culture, I believe this collaboration will vibe with every street and corner across India.”

Through this partnership, boAt will roll out a series of innovative campaigns that celebrate the intersection of music, culture, and technology. From exclusive content drops and interactive digital experiences to high-energy on-ground activations, KR$NA and boAt will come together to engage India’s trend-conscious youth in fresh, exciting, and meaningful ways.

"At boAt, we are committed to empowering the youth by offering premium products that celebrate their individuality and bold spirit. KR$NA’s journey in the hip-hop scene is a testament to resilience, creativity, and passion - qualities we deeply resonate with. We are proud to welcome him as our brand ambassador and look forward to co-creating experiences that go far beyond technology," said a boAt spokesperson.

Once an underground movement, Indian hip-hop has emerged as a major cultural force, with the youth increasingly identifying with rap and street culture as an authentic medium of self-expression. With KR$NA’s fan base of over 4.6 million monthly listeners and his reputation as the true voice of Indian hip-hop, this collaboration reinforces boAt’s position as a culture-first, go-to brand for India’s youth.

Also Read: BOAT CEO Aman Gupta jokes on Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show; says, “Archana Puran Singh’s laughter is the real reason behind BOAT’s success”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.