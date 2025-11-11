The actor debuts his own alcohol brand in Maharashtra as he prepares for the release of Dhurandhar on December 5.

Ranveer Singh has added a new chapter as an entrepreneur. The actor has launched Rangeela, a vodka brand that mirrors his vibrant, larger-than-life personality. Crafted by ABD Maestro Pvt. Ltd. (Allied Blenders and Distillers), the beverage marks Ranveer’s official entry into this side of the consumer space, blending his flair for creativity with a product positioned as smooth, versatile and distinct.

Ranveer Singh launches ‘Rangeela’ Vodka inspired by his bold, colourful persona

With Rangeela, Ranveer takes on the role of Co-Founder and Creative Partner at ABD Maestro, shaping not only the product but the philosophy behind it. Announcing the brand, he reportedly shared a statement regarding the same stating, “With Rangeela Vodka, we are bringing something that celebrates the spirit of all of us. The universe of the brand is colourful, energetic and vibrant. We are creative, confident, and expressive. It’s for the ones who live life to the fullest and are unafraid to be seen, heard, and celebrated. It is born out of this very spirit.”

True to its name, Rangeela leans into a lively, expressive identity, aimed at consumers who embrace individuality and enjoy experimenting with flavours. The vodka is designed to be smooth enough for shots while also pairing well with cocktails that highlight citrus notes, cranberry blends and even espresso-based mixes—an attempt to appeal to diverse taste preferences and nightlife cultures.

Currently available in Maharashtra, Rangeela is set to expand soon to Goa, West Bengal and key markets across North India. The strategic rollout signals ABD Maestro’s attempt to tap into youth-centric urban regions, aligning the brand with Ranveer’s strong following among young audiences.

For Ranveer, whose off-screen persona is as widely discussed as his on-screen work, the brand launch feels like a natural extension of his image—bold, high-energy and impossible to miss. His involvement in conceptualizing the brand universe further reinforces Rangeela as a personal passion project rather than just a celebrity endorsement.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor is gearing up for the release of his next big film, Dhurandhar, in which he takes on a gritty, high-octane avatar. The action entertainer, arriving in theatres on December 5, has already generated significant buzz thanks to its intense visuals and Ranveer’s commanding screen presence.

With Rangeela entering the market and Dhurandhar nearing release, Ranveer Singh is set to dominate both the lifestyle and entertainment spaces this season.

