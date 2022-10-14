Scarlett Johansson revealed in a new interview that her fake orgasm recordings for the film Her resulted in Joaquin Phoenix leaving the set.

Scarlett Johansson recalls Joaquin Phoenix had to flee the set of Her during her fake orgasm recordings: “He was losing it”

As noted by Variety, Phoenix starred in the drama as a man who falls in love with his phone’s operating system, a Siri-like female voice named Samantha, played by Johansson. The two have a sexual relationship in the form of phone sex, which required Johansson to record herself fake orgasming.

“We tried to get through one take, and he was, like, losing it,” Johansson said. “He left the studio. He needed a break. You don’t want to hear your voice ever. You definitely don’t want to hear what you sound like having an orgasm. You definitely don’t want to hear what you sound like having a fake orgasm — ew. It’s so gross. It was so bizarre.”

Johansson went on to share that Phoenix filmed his portion separately, they filmed the scene together and had to be aware of the timing of the sounds they were making to get the scene to flow correctly.

In the same interview, the Marvel actress also spoke about being “hypersexualized” and “pigeonholed” at one point in her career. “I kind of became objectified and pigeonholed in this way where I felt like I wasn’t getting offers for work for things that I wanted to do,” Johansson said.

Johansson continued, “I remember thinking to myself, ‘I think people think I’m 40 years old.’ It somehow stopped being something that was desirable and something that I was fighting against. I think everybody thought I was older and that I’d been [acting] for a long time, I got kind of pigeonholed into this weird, hypersexualized thing. I felt like [my career] was over. It was like, that’s the kind of career you have, these are the roles you’ve played. And I was like, ‘This is it?'”

Scarlett then noted how, since then, times have changed, and things are getting better for young performers in the industry who are no longer easily forced into being pigeonholed. “I see younger actors that are in their 20s, it feels like they’re allowed to be all these different things,” Johansson said. “It’s another time, too. We’re not even allowed to really pigeonhole other actors anymore, thankfully, right? People are much more dynamic.”

