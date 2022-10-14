comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.10.2022 | 1:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Brahmastra Cuttputlli Dhokha - Round D Corner Chup Vikram Vedha Goodbye
follow us on

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Sumbul Touqeer is “too pure-hearted,” says her father; schools Shalin Bhanot 

Bollywood News

In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqueer’s father will share wisdom with her while slamming Shalin Bhanot. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The audience and fans eagerly wait for the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss. On weekend special episodes, host Salman Khan graces the stage to announce the elimination while also guiding the contestant in their game. Talking about the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, contestant Sumbul Touqeer’s father will be coming to share his wisdom. 

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Sumbul Touqeer is “too pure-hearted,” says her father; schools Shalin Bhanot 

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Sumbul Touqeer is “too pure-hearted,” says her father; schools Shalin Bhanot 

In one of the latest promos shared by the channel, the Imli actress's father says, ‘Sumbul, jitni pure-hearted tum hona ussey mai dar gaya hu. Dekh lo duniya kaisi hai (I am scared by your pure-hearted nature, which is too much. Now you know how people are). Later, he talked to Shalin. 

In a brief conversation with Bhanot, Sumbul’s father said, “Woh bahut pure-heartedly tumse mili. Lekin tumney kya kiya? Tumney uska tamasha bana diya. Mujhe umeed bhi nahi thi ke aap aisi harkat karoge(She met you with a pure heart, but what did you do with her? You made her nothing less than a mockery out of it. I didn’t expect that from you).”

 As he went back to talk to Sumbul, he said, “Tum dekh nahi rahi ho kis tarah tumhara use kiya jaa raha hai. jo cheeze ho rahi hai, woh bhot hurt kar rahi hai (Can’t you see people are taking advantage of you. Whatever is happening, we are very hurt).” Meanwhile, host Salman Khan can be seen standing aside in the promo video. It will be interesting to see his reaction to it in the upcoming episode. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

On the other hand, former Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi took to the comment section and wrote “Was needed badly.” Whereas fans of the tv reality show were divided. While many came forward in support of Bhanot, another section felt bad for Touqeer. The weekend special episodes will be telecasted this Saturday and Sunday, that is October 15 and 16, at 9.30 PM.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Dalljiet Kaur takes a dig at ex-husband Shalin Bhanot for calling them ‘best friends’

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shraddha Kapoor starrer Nagin not delayed,…

Saba Azad makes her debut on beau Hrithik…

K-pop star Chung Ha teams up with Danish…

Amit Sadh announces season 2 of ZEE5 series…

Ranveer Singh becomes first Indian to…

Halloween Ends starring Jamie Lee Curtis to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification