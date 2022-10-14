The audience and fans eagerly wait for the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss. On weekend special episodes, host Salman Khan graces the stage to announce the elimination while also guiding the contestant in their game. Talking about the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, contestant Sumbul Touqeer’s father will be coming to share his wisdom.

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Sumbul Touqeer is “too pure-hearted,” says her father; schools Shalin Bhanot

In one of the latest promos shared by the channel, the Imli actress's father says, ‘Sumbul, jitni pure-hearted tum hona ussey mai dar gaya hu. Dekh lo duniya kaisi hai (I am scared by your pure-hearted nature, which is too much. Now you know how people are). Later, he talked to Shalin.

In a brief conversation with Bhanot, Sumbul’s father said, “Woh bahut pure-heartedly tumse mili. Lekin tumney kya kiya? Tumney uska tamasha bana diya. Mujhe umeed bhi nahi thi ke aap aisi harkat karoge(She met you with a pure heart, but what did you do with her? You made her nothing less than a mockery out of it. I didn’t expect that from you).”

As he went back to talk to Sumbul, he said, “Tum dekh nahi rahi ho kis tarah tumhara use kiya jaa raha hai. jo cheeze ho rahi hai, woh bhot hurt kar rahi hai (Can’t you see people are taking advantage of you. Whatever is happening, we are very hurt).” Meanwhile, host Salman Khan can be seen standing aside in the promo video. It will be interesting to see his reaction to it in the upcoming episode.

On the other hand, former Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi took to the comment section and wrote “Was needed badly.” Whereas fans of the tv reality show were divided. While many came forward in support of Bhanot, another section felt bad for Touqeer. The weekend special episodes will be telecasted this Saturday and Sunday, that is October 15 and 16, at 9.30 PM.

