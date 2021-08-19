Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson and comedian-actor, husband Colin Jost’s have become parents to a healthy baby boy. Colin Jost also revealed the name of their baby through an Instagram post.

Colin confirmed the news after it being spread by various publications. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a post writing, “Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated.” Jost jokingly mentioned that the couple got away without having a baby for a longtime and earlier had no kid’s policy, in the caption. The rumors of Scarlett’s pregnancy began when the actress skipped several promotions of her film Black Widow.

Jost and Scarlett met in 2006, during an SNL episode. They got engaged in May 2019 and after three years of dating; they married later in Oct 2020. Johansson already has a 6 year old daughter named Rose Dorothy with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, with whom she was married from 2014 to 2017.

Johansson is also in the middle of an ugly dispute with Disney, regarding the breach of contract by Disney for her recent release Black Widow. Since according to the contract, Scarlett was to be paid as per the box-office collections, but Disney made the content available on their OTT platform, simultaneous to its release in theaters, thus majorly affecting the collection.

The suit stated “Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel.” Disney hit back, calling her suit ‘distressing’.

On the work front, Scarlett is known for her performances in Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit, Hail, Caesar! and undoubtedly Black Widow. She is currently working on her big-screen comeback with Wes Anderson film, starring Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie.

