Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.08.2021 | 11:12 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Bellbottom Mimi Chehre Toofaan
follow us on

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost welcome baby boy; reveal his name in Instagram post

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson and comedian-actor, husband Colin Jost’s have become parents to a healthy baby boy. Colin Jost also revealed the name of their baby through an Instagram post.

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost welcome baby boy; reveal his name in Instagram post

Colin confirmed the news after it being spread by various publications. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a post writing, “Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated.” Jost jokingly mentioned that the couple got away without having a baby for a longtime and earlier had no kid’s policy, in the caption. The rumors of Scarlett’s pregnancy began when the actress skipped several promotions of her film Black Widow.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Colin Jost (@colinjost)

Jost and Scarlett met in 2006, during an SNL episode. They got engaged in May 2019 and after three years of dating; they married later in Oct 2020. Johansson already has a 6 year old daughter named Rose Dorothy with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, with whom she was married from 2014 to 2017.

Johansson is also in the middle of an ugly dispute with Disney, regarding the breach of contract by Disney for her recent release Black Widow. Since according to the contract, Scarlett was to be paid as per the box-office collections, but Disney made the content available on their OTT platform, simultaneous to its release in theaters, thus majorly affecting the collection.

The suit stated “Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel.” Disney hit back, calling her suit ‘distressing’.

On the work front, Scarlett is known for her performances in Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit, Hail, Caesar! and undoubtedly Black Widow. She is currently working on her big-screen comeback with Wes Anderson film, starring Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie.

Also Read: Scarlett Johansson is pregnant, husband Colin Jost reveals during a standup set

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to head to…

"Some films are releasing on OTT platforms…

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Katrina…

Bunty Aur Babli 2 debutant Sharvari Wagh…

Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Mahaveer Jain…

Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, and Mahaveer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification