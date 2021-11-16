Director Milap Zaveri got a new lease of life with the success of Satyameva Jayate (2018). Starring John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee, this film opened at Rs. 19.50 crore, shocking as well as surprising the trade and industry, and then went on to do a business of Rs. 80.50 crore. What’s commendable was that it managed to do such business despite clashing with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold and more than that, despite getting an adult certificate.

Now, Satyameva Jayate 2 is all set to release, and this time, it’s clashing with Antim – The Final Truth, starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma. However, unlike last time, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has not awarded an ‘A’ certificate to the action film.

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, “This time, the CBFC has decided to give U/A certificate. And if you think the CBFC asked for cuts so that they can approve U/A, then you are mistaken. The CBFC has not made a single cut from the film. Credit also goes to the makers as they knew how much violence to show so as to not venture into the adult certificate territory.”

For Milap Zaveri, this must have been a huge victory, considering his past experiences with CBFC. The source continued, “Milap’s sex comedy Mastizaade (2016) had a tough time in securing a certificate. The film had to make the rounds of the Revising Committee and also the erstwhile Film Certification Appellate Tribunal. It took more than 6 months and finally, the film got a certificate and subsequently, a release in cinemas. In fact, all directorial ventures of Milap Zaveri, from the clean entertainer Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai (2010) to Mastizaade to Satyameva Jayate to Marjaavaan have had to go for some cut or the other. Satyameva Jayate 2 is an exception.”

The clean U/A certificate will surely benefit Satyameva Jayate 2 from a box-office point of view, feels trade. A trade expert commented, “John Abraham has a lot of fan following among kids and teens. Nora Fatehi has an item song in the film and she too commands a following among those under the age of 18. Hence, it’ll prove to be beneficial, also keeping in mind the clash with Antim – The Final Truth.”

Satyameva Jayate 2 was awarded the censor certificate on November 12, 2021. The duration of the film, as mentioned on the certificate, is 138 minutes, that is, 2 hours and 18 minutes. The film releases on Thursday, November 25.

Also Read: John Abraham shares teaser of Nora Fatehi’s sizzling dance number ‘Kusu Kusu’ from Satyameva Jayate 2

More Pages: Satyameva Jayate 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.