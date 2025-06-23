A massive fire broke out on the set of the popular television show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, early Monday morning at Film City in Mumbai. According to reports, the blaze erupted around 5 AM and completely gutted the set before it could be doused by the fire brigade after a few hours. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Fire destroys Anupamaa set in Film City; AICWA demands judicial probe and FIR against makers

Visuals of the fire were shared by news agency PTI on its X (formerly Twitter) account, showing the scale of the damage. The fire broke out before the day’s shooting was scheduled to begin around 7 AM. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed that its fire brigade received an alert at around 6 AM. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Fire breaks out on the set of TV show ‘Anupamaa’ at Film City, Goregaon. Further details awaited. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/LyCY2wAUFx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 23, 2025

In the aftermath of the incident, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) released a strongly worded statement condemning what it called the “ongoing negligence” in enforcing fire safety norms on sets. The association has demanded the immediate suspension of the Managing Director of Film City and the Labour Commissioner of Mumbai, alleging gross negligence and collusion that allow production houses to flout mandatory safety protocols.

AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has also called upon Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to order a high-level judicial inquiry into the incident. In a separate post on X, AICWA further alleged the possibility of deliberate arson for insurance fraud, demanding that the probe also look into whether the fire was intentionally set by the producers or the channel to claim insurance money.

Massive Fire Breaks Out on the Serial Set of ‘Anupamaa’ in Mumbai’s Film City – AICWA Demands High-Level Investigation and Accountability Mumbai, 23rd June 2025 – A major fire broke out early this morning at 5:00 AM on the set of the popular television serial Anupamaa in Film… pic.twitter.com/p9bDGFCQdF — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@AICWAOfficial) June 23, 2025

The association has gone a step further, urging authorities to file a criminal FIR against the producers, the production house, the broadcasting channel, the Film City MD, and the Labour Commissioner. It has also demanded that any production house or channel found violating fire safety norms be blacklisted immediately.

