Sara Arjun reveals that her project with Ishaan Khatter is not a movie

Footage of Dhurandhar star Sara Arjun and Homebound actor Ishaan Khatter shooting something together for filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has been widely circulating online, sparking curiosity among fans. The clips, which show the two actors in what appears to be a fun setup, led many to speculate that a new film collaboration was underway.

Sara Arjun reveals that her project with Ishaan Khatter is not a movie

Social media was soon flooded with questions, with eager netizens wondering if the trio was quietly working on an upcoming project. However, the reality is far less dramatic than expected.

Much as one would hate to burst the bubble, there is no movie.

Clearing the air, Sara Arjun revealed the truth behind the viral visuals. “It’s an ad for Google AI. They’re trying to build hype for it,” she said. The campaign appears to be part of a larger promotional push highlighting advancements in artificial intelligence.

Also Read: Ishaan Khatter and Sara Arjun team up for new Tiger Baby project; Arjun Varain Singh to direct

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