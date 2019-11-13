After the smashing success of Housefull 4, Kriti Sanon is ready to move on to her next already! We were the first ones to tell you that Kriti was signed to play the leading lady in Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey, helmed by Housefull 4 director Farhad Samji. It just got official since the makers have taken to Twitter to welcome Kriti on board.

‘We’re extremely happy and elated to announce the charming @kritisanon is here to make our Christmas 2020 merrier than ever!Welcome back to the #NGEFamily with #BachchanPandey,’ the post read.

In the film, Kriti will be romantically paired with Akshay. The film was apparently first named Land of Lungi (LOL) since Akshay will be seen playing a lungi-clad hero in the backdrop of a village who will fight with plenty of goons for the sake of his ladylove. While the makers haven’t revealed this yet, a source earlier informed us that Bachchan Pandey is a Hindi remake of Tamil flick Veeram. We also learned that Akshay will be seen speaking Tamil, as well as performing some intense hand-to-hand combat scenes.

Bachchan Pandey is slated to release on 25th December, 2020.

