Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.11.2019 | 3:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Panipat
follow us on

It’s official! Kriti Sanon joins Akshay Kumar for Bachchan Pandey

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After the smashing success of Housefull 4, Kriti Sanon is ready to move on to her next already! We were the first ones to tell you that Kriti was signed to play the leading lady in Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey, helmed by Housefull 4 director Farhad Samji. It just got official since the makers have taken to Twitter to welcome Kriti on board.

It's official! Kriti Sanon joins Akshay Kumar for Bachchan Pandey

‘We’re extremely happy and elated to announce the charming @kritisanon is here to make our Christmas 2020 merrier than ever!Welcome back to the #NGEFamily with #BachchanPandey,’ the post read.

In the film, Kriti will be romantically paired with Akshay. The film was apparently first named Land of Lungi (LOL) since Akshay will be seen playing a lungi-clad hero in the backdrop of a village who will fight with plenty of goons for the sake of his ladylove. While the makers haven’t revealed this yet, a source earlier informed us that Bachchan Pandey is a Hindi remake of Tamil flick Veeram. We also learned that Akshay will be seen speaking Tamil, as well as performing some intense hand-to-hand combat scenes.

Bachchan Pandey is slated to release on 25th December, 2020.

More Pages: Bachchan Pandey Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty have…

Box Office: Housefull 4 Day 19 in overseas

Actors and directors to soon add a ‘NO…

Box Office: Housefull 4 Day 18 in overseas

Akshay Kumar-starrers Bachchan Pandey and…

WE BROKE IT FIRST! Akshay Kumar to star in…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification