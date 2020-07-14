Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.07.2020 | 8:54 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Sara Ali Khan’s driver tests positive for COVID-19, family tests negative

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Sara Ali Khan has informed that her driver has tested positive for COVID-19. She further revealed that her family also got tested and the reports came negative.

Sara Ali Khan's driver tests positive for COVID-19, family tests negative

The 24-year-old actor also said that they informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and their driver has been moved to quarantine center. "I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for Covid-19. The BMC was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine center. My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions. A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay Safe everyone!" Sara Ali Khan posted on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

????????????????????????

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next star in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. It is touted to release on Valentine's Day week next year.

Sara is also gearing up for David Dhawan's reboot of Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. The film was slated to release on May 1 this year but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it has been postponed indefinitely.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan step out for bike ride with their masks on

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Actress Divvya Chouskey passes away; wrote…

Anupam Kher’s mother in isolation ward after…

Sonu Sood to provide financial assistance to…

Anupam Kher tests negative for COVID-19, his…

Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Shekhar Kapur…

Vidya Balan starrer Sherni to only resume…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification