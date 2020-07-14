Actor Sara Ali Khan has informed that her driver has tested positive for COVID-19. She further revealed that her family also got tested and the reports came negative.

The 24-year-old actor also said that they informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and their driver has been moved to quarantine center. "I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for Covid-19. The BMC was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine center. My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions. A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay Safe everyone!" Sara Ali Khan posted on Instagram.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next star in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. It is touted to release on Valentine's Day week next year.

Sara is also gearing up for David Dhawan's reboot of Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. The film was slated to release on May 1 this year but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it has been postponed indefinitely.

