Actress Sara Ali Khan took to her social media handle and shared a gorgeous picture of herself enjoying a cycle ride near a shore.

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan leaves no stone unturned to treat her fans with stunning photos of herself. Apart from giving updates on her professional front, her social media feed of Sara is flooded with numerous posts giving a peek into her vacations and behind-the-camera life. Making an addition to the same, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a fresh still with her 41.3M Insta fam.

Sara Ali Khan oozes hotness in a floral bikini; enjoys cycling near the shore, see pic

Interestingly, the Simmba actress was seen posing for the camera near an ocean. She can be seen sporting a floral bikini along with a white-colour long shrug. While enjoying the view, Sara is seen on a bicycle. Keeping her look casual, the actress accessorised her beach look with a pearl necklace.

Instagramming the photo, the Love Aaj Kal actress wrote a thoughtful caption, which read, “Be shore of yourself. Come out of your shell. Take time to coast. Avoid pier pressure. Sea life’s beauty. Don’t get so tide down on work that you miss out on life’s beautiful waves,” followed by a few emojis, including wave and bicycle.

Within an hour, the post received love from her fans, as the comments section was flooded with red heart and heart-eye emoticons. “Enjoying Your Vacay,” wrote an Instagram user while another commented, “A beautiful Mermaid look alike Enjoying cycling alongside Shore.” Meanwhile, Sara’s aunt Saba Pataudi also reacted to the post as she called her niece “Clever” in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram

Coming to her professional front, the 27-year-old actress was last seen in Atrangi Re, which also featured Dhanush. The film, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar last year in December, was helmed by Anand L Rai. She has a bunch of projects in her kitty including Ae Watan Mere Watan, and a yet-to-be-titled project of Laxman Utekar, co-starring Vicky Kaushal.

