Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.10.2019 | 11:48 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan War Laal Kaptaan Made In China
follow us on

Have Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan called it quits?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan created a lot of buzz after they began shooting for Imtiaz Ali‘s romantic drama tentatively titled Aaj Kal. But before that, Sara had confessed on Koffee With Karan 6 that she would like to date Kartik. Post that, Ranveer Singh did the honours and officially introduced them at an event. Since the film shoot began and post the wrap-up, the duo was quite cozy which began the dating rumours.

Have Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan called it quits?

Now, if the reports are to be believed, the couple has called it quits. Since their work schedule is pretty tight, they’ve not been able to spend much time with each other. While Kartik Aaryan has completed Pati Patni Aur Woh, he has begun the shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The next month, the actor will be starting Dostana 2. Even Sara Ali Khan is busy with Coolie No 1 shooting.

The duo tried their best to make things work. Sara Ali Khan had travelled to Lucknow after Imtiaz Ali’s film was wrapped up and Kartik was shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh. The duo was seen hanging out while holding hands. Kartik even flew to Bangkok during her birthday to spend time with her. They have been often seen together in Mumbai picking each other up from work or airports.

Coming back to their film, the Imtiaz Ali directorial is a sequel to Love Aaj Kal. The film is scheduled to release on February 14, 2020.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan’s torn jeans look is super trendy

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Producer Bhushan Kumar is all praises for…

Pati Patni Aur Woh stars Kartik, Bhumi and…

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Anees Bazmee reveals…

Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Lakshya's…

Rajkummar Rao reveals why he did not take up…

Kartik Aaryan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification