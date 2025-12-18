Longines, established in 1832, praised Sara for her charm, style, and modern appeal, saying she embodies the brand’s spirit of elegance.

Indian film star Sara Ali Khan has been officially announced as the latest Friend of the Brand for iconic Swiss watchmaker Longines, marking a significant collaboration between one of Bollywood’s most admired young actresses and a heritage luxury timepiece house. The announcement was shared widely across media today following a press release and Sara’s own social media post, where she expressed her excitement over the partnership.

Sara Ali Khan becomes new face of Swiss watch brand Longines

Sara took to Instagram to share the news with her followers, writing, “I’m delighted to share that I’ve joined the Swiss watch brand LONGINES as a Friend of the Brand. Its timeless elegance, rich heritage and authenticity have long inspired me and I cannot wait to show you what’s ahead! #Longines #ElegancelsAnAttitude #LonginesPrimaluna.” This message reflects her personal admiration for the brand’s legacy and values, setting the tone for what both parties hope will be a creative and inspiring collaboration.

Longines, founded in Saint-Imier, Switzerland in 1832, is known for its graceful designs, precision engineering, and long history of sport timing and aviation partnerships. Its winged hourglass logo is recognised in more than 150 countries around the world. The brand’s association with India dates back to 1878, when it first sold watches in the country, a historical connection that the company says this new collaboration will further strengthen.

In the official statement, Longines praised Sara’s radiant personality, effortless charm and refined sense of style, noting that she perfectly embodies the spirit of timeless elegance which is a hallmark of the brand’s identity. Her versatility and strong public presence in cinema have made her an influential figure among modern audiences, aligning with Longines’ efforts to celebrate individuals who represent elegance not just through appearance, but through authenticity, confidence, and attitude.

Sara Ali Khan, who made her film debut in 2018 with the hit Kedarnath and has since starred in successful films like Simmba, Atrangi Re, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, brings both contemporary appeal and cultural relevance to the Longines family. A graduate of Columbia University with a degree in history and political science, she is widely respected for her intellect as well as her on-screen presence qualities that the brand sees as reflective of its values of precision and heritage.

The collaboration is expected to spotlight Longines’ PrimaLuna collection, known for its elegant design and feminine sophistication an aesthetic that resonates with Sara’s personal style and public image, making this partnership a blend of tradition and modernity that appeals to watch enthusiasts and fashion followers alike.

This announcement adds to Sara Ali Khan’s growing list of high-profile partnerships and reinforces Longines’ commitment to working with influential cultural figures who embody its core principles of grace, authenticity, and timeless elegance.

