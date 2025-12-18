Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has shelved his New Year’s break plans in order to push ahead with filming on his highly anticipated cop action drama Spirit, starring Prabhas, Triptii Dimri and Vivek Oberoi. The decision was taken to fast-track production so the project can meet its planned mid-2027 release timeframe, according to a report by Mid-Day.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga cancels New Year break to wrap Prabhas’ Spirit early: Report

Originally, Spirit was scheduled to shoot its first schedule through December and then pause for a New Year break. However, Vanga and his team decided to continue filming through the New Year’s week, with production now expected to run until at least the first week of January before a short pause. The report quoted a source close to the film revealing that the director called off holiday plans in a bid to wrap up the shoot ahead of schedule.

The movie marks Vanga’s first collaboration with both Prabhas and Vivek Oberoi. Insiders say the director is planning distinctive looks for the stars — a move reminiscent of how Vanga’s previous film Animal presented Bobby Deol in an unexpected avatar — indicating that Spirit will continue the filmmaker’s signature visual and narrative style.

Spirit began shooting on November 27 in Hyderabad, and the extended schedule means the cast and crew are now working through late December and into January to keep the production on track.

As it stands, Spirit is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched Indian films of 2027, powered by its high-profile star cast and the creative vision of one of Bollywood’s most discussed directors.

