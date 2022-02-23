Bollywood Hungama was first to report that Sanya Malhotra has been roped for The Great Indian Kitchen remake. She teams up with creator-producer, Harman Baweja for the Hindi remake of The Great Indian Kitchen. The duo has finally announced the much-anticipated project. Acclaimed director Arati Kadav, known for Cargo, will helm the project.

While sharing her excitement, Sanya Malhotra said, "As an actor, I could not have asked for a better character than I would essay in The Great Indian Kitchen. I am more than excited to start working on my role because there are so many layers and nuances to it. I am looking forward to working with Harman and Arati."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra???? (@sanyamalhotra_)

Harman Baweja said, "There is a certain mystic quality attached to The Great Indian Kitchen. The story stays with you well after the film. I wanted to make it for a pan-India audience with the perfect balance between entertainment and content-driven drama. I am super excited to collaborate with Sanya & Arati.”

Arati Kadav said, "I am stoked to work with Harman and Sanya. There is such amazing synergy between us. It is one of the most tightly written scripts I have come across, and I am all set to to add my voice to the drama."

Baweja Studios’ Producer, Vicky Bahri said, “The Great Indian Kitchen is a very exciting remake and we are preparing to go on the floor soon.”

We are yet to get our hands on more details around the project and the rest of the cast. Apart from that, Harman is keeping busy with the making of the big-scale rescue mission film, Captain India, starring Kartik Aaryan, Directed by Hansal Mehta, Produced by Ronnie Screwvala & Baweja Studios.

More Pages: The Great Indian Kitchen Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.