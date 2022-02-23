South Korean artists Jinho, Hyojung and Lee Sang Yeob have been diagnosed with Covid-19 and are currently under quarantine.

As per a report by Korea JoongAng Daily, the management agencies of the respective artists announced on Wednesday (February 23) that the artists have contracted Covid-19 and have halted all the scheduled activities.

South Korean group PENTAGON’s member Jinho tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, as announced by their label Cube Entertainment in an official statement. “Jinho initially checked that he tested positive using a self-testing kit. Afterwards, he carried out a PCR test, and he ultimately received a positive test today (February 23),” the label mentioned in the statement.

The artist has already received two shots of a vaccine. “Jinho will not be making appearances until he recovers from the virus,” stated the label. That includes in “Show! Champion,” a music program on MBC M, in which PENTAGON was planning to make appearance on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, OH MY GIRL’s Hyojung “tested positive through a test she preemptively carried out using a self-testing kit, so she immediately carried out a PCR test and received a positive test result for COVID-19 this morning (February 23),” said Hyojung’s label WM Entertainment in a statement.

The artist has completed three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. She has “currently halted all activities and is taking rest and the necessary measures in keeping with guidelines set by government health authorities,” stated the label.

The Sixth Sense 3’s actor Lee Sang Yeob and producing director also tested positive for Covid-19, as announced by tvN. As a result, the premiere for the hit variety show, which was scheduled for March 11, has reportedly been delayed by a week and will now air on March 18. The actor already received the booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, and has currently halted his scheduled activities.

South Korea reported a major hike in Covid-19 cases as the number of daily cases reported on Wednesday (February 23) stands at 171,452 - a record high for the country.

