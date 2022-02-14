It seems like remakes in Indian cinema are seeing a surge by the minute. The Hindi film industry has announced several projects from the South that is currently in production. Joining the bandwagon are Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri who have acquired the Hindi remake rights for the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen starring Nimisha Sajayan, and Suraj Venjaramoodu. While is casting is underway, Bollywood Hungama has learnt more details.

According to a source, "Several actors are being considered for the lead roles in the Hindi remake of Nimisha Sajayan, and Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer The Great Indian Kitchen. Since the film has received a lot of acclaim, actors who would resonate with the characters are of most importance. We have learnt that Dangal fame Sanya Malhotra is being considered to reprise Nimisha Sajayan's role in the Hindi remake of The Great Indian Kitchen. More details are awaited."

The makers are planning to take the project on floors by mid-2022. Once the Hindi remake script is locked, they plan to announce it with the lead actors.

The Great Indian Kitchen revolves around a story of a newlywed woman (Nimisha Sajayan) who has been struggling to be the submissive wife that her husband (Suraj Venjaramood) and his family expect her to be.

Meanwhile, Sanya Malhotra will next star in Love Hostel with Bobby Deol and Vikrant Massey. She is slated to star in Sam Bahadur alongside Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

