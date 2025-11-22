Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh has been roped in to join Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna for the much-awaited Netflix action thriller Ikka. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, renowned for helming films like We Are Family, Hichki, and Maharaj, this project marks a notable addition to her growing filmography and promises to be one of the year’s most exciting OTT releases.​

Sanjeeda Shaikh joins Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna in Netflix’s action thriller Ikka

Ikka stands out as an original script in the OTT landscape, with both Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna leading in parallel roles—a pairing that reunites the actors 28 years after their iconic collaboration in Border (1997). Early speculations suggested the film was a remake of the Hollywood vigilante thriller Death Sentence. However, later reports suggested that both Deol and Malhotra vetoed the idea, opting instead for a fresh, unconventional story. Netflix has been quick to invest in this large-scale actioner, tapping into star power while promising new-age storytelling.

Sanjeeda Shaikh joins the cast at a moment when both her co-stars are capturing headlines for their work and personal lives. Sunny Deol, last seen in the theatrical release Jaat, is also preparing for Border 2 and Lahore 1947, while currently spending time with his father Dharmendra, after a recent health scare.

Meanwhile, Akshaye Khanna, whose last film was Chhaava where he played Aurangzeb, is set to return to the big screen in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, set for a December 5, 2025 release, alongside Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal; he also has Mahakali lined up in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe.​

Sanjeeda’s own work front remains impressive, with her latest project, Heeramandi, having been released on Netflix in 2024 to positive reception.

Also Read: Heeramandi turns 1: Sanjeeda Shaikh pens a heartfelt note, says her character Waheeda “represents the quiet resilience we so often overlook”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.