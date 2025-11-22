Karisma Kapoor has made headlines once again, this time for a major personal move amid an ongoing legal dispute over her late ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's colossal estate. The actress, whose children Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur are currently embroiled in a legal battle with Sunjay Kapur’s widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, has reportedly renewed the lease on her luxury Bandra West apartment. According to documents reviewed by Square Yards, Karisma has signed a new one-year agreement for her swanky residence in the Grand Bay Condominium on Hill Road, Bandra West, with the total lease value pegged at Rs 66.12 lakhs.

Karisma Kapoor renews Rs 66 lakhs Bandra apartment lease amid battle over Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000-crores estate: Report

This premium apartment spans a generous 2,200 sq ft and includes three dedicated car parking spaces, further underlining its exclusive appeal. The renewed lease was registered on November 14, 2025, and required a stamp duty payment of Rs 17,100 along with registration charges of Rs 1,000. A security deposit of Rs 20 lakhs has been included in the agreement, while the monthly rent is set at Rs 5.51 lakhs for the duration of the one-year term, totaling Rs 66.12 lakhs for the full period. The space continues to be rented out to Kongsberg Maritime India Pvt Ltd, the same company that has held the lease previously. Under the earlier agreement, signed in November 2023, the monthly rent amounted to Rs 5 lakhs for the first year and Rs 5.25 lakhs for the second, reaching Rs 1.23 crore across two years.

This property update comes at a time when Karisma’s family finds itself at a pivotal juncture in the continuing estate dispute. Recent courtroom developments saw Karisma’s legal team claim that Samaira’s university fees remained unpaid due to lack of clearance by the estate’s managers. However, this assertion was vigorously challenged in court by Priya Sachdev Kapur, who presented receipts showing the fees had indeed been paid — Rs 95 lakhs per semester — with the next instalment only due in December, as confirmed by her lawyer Sheyl Trehan.

The central issue, however, remains the contested will of Sunjay Kapur. Karisma’s children have alleged that their stepmother Priya forged or altered the will to exclude them from Sunjay’s estimated Rs 30,000-crores estate. Priya Kapur’s legal counsel, led by senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, has dismissed these claims outright, arguing in court that it is common for a husband to leave all his assets to his wife, referencing family tradition as precedent.

Sunjay Kapur, an eminent industrialist, passed away in London this past June following a polo match, a tragedy that has since sparked a high-profile legal battle between his widow and children. Both parties continue to present evidence, receipts, and arguments to the Delhi High Court as the case unfolds.

