A new story of intense human emotions and moral dilemmas is set to unfold on the big screen! Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg’s Luv Films have proudly announced the release date of Vadh 2, starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, with the film set to hit theatres on February 6, 2026.

Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer Vadh 2 to release on February 6, 2026

Written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vadh 2 is a spiritual sequel that builds on the essence of its predecessor, exploring complex emotions and situations through new characters in a fresh story. Vadh 2 promises to retain the intensity, realism, and emotional depth that made Vadh a standout in Indian cinema.

To mark the announcement, the makers unveiled a powerful first-look visual featuring the two actors, offering audiences a striking glimpse of the world of Vadh 2. The poster has already sparked intrigue and excitement, setting the stage for a new gripping story.

Director Jaspal Singh Sandhu shared, “I’m thrilled to share that Vadh 2 releases in theatres nationwide on 6th February 2026. We’ve poured our hearts into crafting a story that is gripping and thought-provoking, and I’m grateful to Luv and Ankur for believing in the script. I can’t wait for audiences to experience it — see you at the movies as the saga continues!”

Producer Luv Ranjan adds, “The beauty of Vadh lies in how it captures the beliefs of ordinary people tested by difficult situations that challenge their conscience and courage. With Vadh 2, Jaspal takes that exploration several notches higher — delivering a compelling and thought-provoking story that feels truly special. We’re excited for audiences to experience it unfold on the big screen from 6th February onwards.”

Producer Ankur Garg concludes, “The continued love for Vadh has inspired us to create movies that not only connects with audiences but also broadens the horizons of Luv Films. With Vadh 2, we’re proud to see this world grow into a franchise that embodies impactful and meaningful storytelling. We hope the audience enjoys the experience of Vadh 2 on the big screen, when it releases in theatres on 6th February.”

A Luv Films Presentation, Vadh 2 is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is slated for a theatrical release on 6th February 2026.

Also Read: Sanjay Mishra-Neena Gupta wrap up shoot of Luv Films’ Vadh 2: “The film is rooted in the same soul while exploring deeper human narratives”

More Pages: Vadh 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.