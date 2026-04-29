Following its remarkable and record-shattering global box office journey, Jio Studios and B62 Studios’, Aditya Dhar directorial Dhurandhar (Part One) is set to make its theatrical debut in Japan on 10th July 2026, marking yet another milestone in the film’s expanding international footprint.

Dhurandhar set to release in Japan on July 10, 2026

The Japan release builds on an extraordinary run across key global markets, with the film delivering record-breaking performances and unlocking newer territories for Indian cinema. The first instalment of the spy action entertainer garnered Rs. 1328+ crores worldwide when it released globally on 5th December 2005.

Dhurandhar (Part 1) recorded a landmark performance internationally, emerging as the No. 1 Hindi film of all time in North America, while also becoming the highest-grossing Indian film ever in Canada and Australia, and ranking among the top-performing Indian films in the UK.

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With its unique blend of scale, storytelling, and genre appeal, Dhurandhar is well-positioned to connect with Japanese audiences. The film combines high-octane action, drama, and layered storytelling, delivering a cinematic experience that is both immersive and universally engaging.

One of the most celebrated films in recent Hindi cinema, Dhurandhar has been widely appreciated by audiences and has broken multiple box office records worldwide. The film features a stellar ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun.

This high-octane action thriller is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, Dhurandhar is now set to create a powerful cinematic impact as it releases in theatres across Japan on 10th July 2026.

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