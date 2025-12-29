PVR INOX, India’s largest and most premium cinema exhibitor, celebrates the legacy of one of India’s greatest filmmakers, Satyajit Ray, with the re-release of Aranyer Din Ratri in select cities on January 9, 2026. Widely regarded as the film that firmly established Satyajit Ray among the masters of world cinema, Aranyer Din Ratri follows four brash young men from the city who set off on a carefree trip to the forests of Jharkhand to escape their monotonous urban lives—only to find their assumptions about life, love, privilege, and identity deeply challenged. Revelatory in its nuanced exploration of identity politics and class, the film features stellar performances by Soumitra Chatterjee, Sharmila Tagore, Aparna Sen, and Simi Garewal. Beautifully shot and anchored by a remarkable ensemble cast, Aranyer Din Ratri remains a timeless and profoundly resonant cinematic experience.

An adaptation of Sunil Gangopadhyay’s novel of the same name and originally released over 55 years ago, Aranyer Din Ratri is a layered exploration of gender, class, complex human emotions, and moral ambiguity, offering a searing commentary on social structures that remains strikingly relevant. Talking about the re-release Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist, PVR INOX Ltd., said: “Re-releasing Aranyer Din Ratri is a privilege, and it excites us immensely that people will get to watch this gorgeous film on the big screen. At PVR INOX, we believe cinema is a living archive of our cultural memory, and Satyajit Ray’s films continue to speak powerfully across generations. Bringing this timeless classic back to the big screen is our way of honouring his legacy while inviting younger audiences to experience the depth, relevance, and sheer cinematic brilliance of his storytelling.”

The re-release of Aranyer Din Ratri is part of PVR INOX’s ongoing initiative to honour exceptional talents and landmark films from India and around the world. By bringing timeless films back to the big screen, PVR INOX not only revives the magic of great cinema but also creates a rare opportunity—for a new generation to discover these cinematic masterpieces and for the generation that grew up with them to relive their nostalgia and charm.

The film is being re-released in association with Piyali Films, which holds the theatrical rights to Aranyer Din Ratri. Booking details and theatre listings will be available soon on the official PVR INOX app and website.

