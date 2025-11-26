Ranbir Kapoor is the biggest superstar of the modern generation, who has a line-up to dream of. After Animal, he has lined up Love And War with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, followed by Ramayana, Ramayana 2 and Animal Park. While Ramayana and its sequel are scheduled for Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027 release, there looms a suspense over the date of Love And War. The film has seen multiple delays over the years in its shoot, but now Ranbir Kapoor has decided to take things seriously.

SCOOP: Ranbir Kapoor’s special request to Sanjay Leela Bhansali; release Love And War in June 2026

Reliable sources have confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor has advised SLB and his team to finish Love And War by March 2026. "He wants to ensure that there's atleast 4 months gap between Love And War and Ramayana. Since the date of Ramayana can't move, RK has requested Sanjay Leela Bhansali to bring Love And War on the big screen, latest by June 2026," a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

The trade source further informed us that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is very keen to release Love And War in the month of August on Independence Day. "But RK feels that there's too little of a gap between Love and War and Ramayana. He is firm on his stance of releasing Love and War in June. Ranbir's producer, Namit Malhotra too, is putting the pressure to ensure that SLB releases Love and War in June, as he doesn't want the aftermath of Love And War to impact Ramayana in any way, given that the latter is a much bigger film."

SLB is expected to take a call on the release date soon, and make an official announcement.

