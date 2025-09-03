National Award–winning singer Monali Thakur has marked a special milestone in her personal life, moving into a new home. The singer hosted a traditional Griha Pravesh Puja and shared glimpses from the same.

Monali Thakur moves into new home, calls it a “wonderful new beginning”

Monali penned, “Griha Pravesh Puja.. Wonderful new beginnings in a new space with new fresh energy!! Looking forward to beautiful creations here on, new music, new ideas.. looking forward to productivity, happiness, love and peace!! Ganpati Bappa Morya!!! Wearing – Pure and simple but beautiful @thakurayinofficial south cotton!!”

Monali who was brimming with gratitude and hope, struck an immediate chord with fans, many of whom showered her with congratulatory messages. The singer’s excitement about filling her new space with creativity, joy, and peace reflects a significant new chapter in both her personal and artistic journey.

Just weeks ago, she unveiled her latest single, 'Ek Baar Phir,' a deeply personal song that traces themes of love, heartbreak, resilience, and healing. Calling it a “piece of my heart,” Thakur has described the track as one of her most vulnerable works to date, offering listeners an intimate glimpse into her own experiences.

