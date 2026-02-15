Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ketan Mehta, two of Indian cinema’s most influential creative forces, have come together to tell an important tale from India’s spiritual history. Bhansali has announced an upcoming seminal tale of Indian civilization titled Jai Somnath, in collaboration with acclaimed director Ketan Mehta. This marks an interesting partnership between two of the most powerful creative voices in Indian cinema.

Jai Somnath traces back to 1025–1026 CE, when Mahmud of Ghazni attacked and plundered the Somnath Temple in Gujarat, a defining chapter in Indian history. This year marks 1000 years of the Ghazni attack and the destruction of the temple, and its subsequent resurrection.

Somnath symbolizes the indestructible spirit of India and the glory of Indian civilization. Given the deep emotional and cultural significance of this chapter, the film aims to strike a strong chord with audiences as it revisits an important moment from India’s past.

What makes Jai Somnath even more significant is the collaboration between Sanjay Leela Bhansali an iconic storyteller celebrated for grand world-building and larger-than-life cinema, and Ketan Mehta, a director known for bold storytelling, historical narratives, and socially relevant cinema with international appeal. The film brings together historical depth and cinematic scale. With both filmmakers hailing from Gujarat, the project is also expected to bring authenticity and emotional depth to the narrative.

Jai Somnath will be produced under the banners of Bhansali Productions and Maya Movies, with Ketan Mehta serving as writer and director. The film is slated for release in 2027.

