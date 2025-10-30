Earlier in the morning, Yash and the producers of Toxic reconfirmed that the fairy tale for adults will hit the big screen as scheduled in March 2026, coinciding with the Eid 2026 period. But in a shocking turn of events, the industry is buzzing with reports on the delay of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next, Love and War. Reliable sources confirm that Love and War will be missing its Eid 2026 deadline, thereby averting the clash with Yash's epic, Toxic.

BREAKING: Ranbir Kapoor’s Love And War bows out of Eid 2026 clash with Yash’s Toxic; to release post June 2026

"It's a blessing in disguise, as it made no sense for two Pan-Indian films to clash on the same date. Love And War is running much behind its shooting schedule, and will now release in the second half of 2026. Around 75 days of shoot still remains, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali has requested Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal to allot bulk dates till Summer 2026 to wrap up the film," a reliable source told Bollywood Hungama.

Love And War is sure to miss the Eid 2026 deadline. "The film is running approximately. 40 days behind schedule, and the earliest it can now be released is in the month of June 2026. Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will take a call on the film's release soon and officially announce the delay in its release."

The delay in Love And War also averts the off-screen clash of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, before their on-screen rivalry in Ramayana. And contrary to the speculations, it's Ranbir who is not arriving on Eid, and not Yash, who is on track to bring his action romance in March 2026. "Toxic is on schedule, and the makers are super confident of their product. It's one of those rare Indian films to be shot in Kannada and English."

More details on the release of Love And War are kept under wraps.

Also Read: Not cancelled! Love & War Italy schedule back on – Sanjay Leela Bhansali to shoot grand climax in Italy this December

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.