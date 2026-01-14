Speculation around a sequel to Hrithik Roshan’s 2017 film Kaabil gained momentum after filmmaker Sanjay Gupta responded to a fan on social media with a message that appeared to hint at Kaabil 2. However, the tweet has since been deleted, and Gupta has not commented on the incident or issued any clarification so far.

Did Sanjay Gupta confirm “deadlier” Kaabil 2 in now-deleted X comment? Here’s what we know!

The conversation began when a fan praised Kaabil as one of the strongest revenge thrillers in recent Hindi cinema and asked when a sequel would be made. Responding to the post on X (formerly Twitter), Gupta wrote, “IT’S R E A D Y!!! And this time far DEADELLIER!!!!” The reply quickly caught the attention of fans and was widely shared through screenshots across social media platforms.

Soon after the exchange went viral, the tweet disappeared from Gupta’s account. As of now, the filmmaker has neither addressed the deletion nor confirmed whether the sequel is officially in development. No statement has been released by the film’s production team either.

Released in 2017, Kaabil starred Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam and was directed by Sanjay Gupta. The film followed the story of a visually impaired man seeking justice after a personal tragedy and went on to perform well at the box office, later gaining a strong following among viewers. Over the years, audiences have frequently expressed interest in a continuation of the story.

