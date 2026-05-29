Reble to perform at HYBE INDIA Pop-up Park in Delhi during global talent hunt

The energy around HYBE INDIA’s ambitious global girl group search continues to build as singer Reble is expected to deliver a high-voltage performance in Delhi as part of the HYBE INDIA Pop-up Park experience. The Indian rapper adds to the growing excitement surrounding the entertainment giant’s India-focused talent hunt.

Reble to perform at HYBE INDIA Pop-up Park in Delhi during global talent hunt

The HYBE INDIA Pop-up Park has emerged as a vibrant celebration of music, fandom and youth culture, designed as an immersive fan-first experience. Featuring interactive engagement zones, Random Play Dance sessions, K-pop music experiences, exclusive giveaways and live artist performances, the pop-up has become a hotspot for fans and aspiring performers alike.

The initiative is part of HYBE INDIA’s larger audition campaign aimed at discovering the next global girl group from India and the Indian diaspora. The audition tour heads to Bengaluru tomorrow, and then to Delhi on June 13 and 14.

The previous editions in Mumbai, Guwahati and Bengaluru featured live performances by artists including Kayan, RanjxClifr, Shriya Rao, Outstation, Sarah Black, Adi & Dishaan and more. The pop-up parks also feature dedicated Weverse Fan Letter Zones for HYBE artists and swalk-in audition booth for aspiring talent. Brand collaborations with H&M, KIA, Nongshim, Samsung and Shoppers Stop are set to add to the immersive experience.

The HYBE INDIA audition is part of a 15-city global tour open to female participants born between 2005 and 2011, with applicants invited to showcase their skills across singing, dancing, rap and modelling categories. Online auditions remain open until July 31.

Also Read: HYBE INDIA’s Mumbai Pop-Up Park attracts massive crowds as K-pop fans and aspiring artists gather for global auditions

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