Sanjay Gupta calls out smoking imagery in Animal, Dhurandhar and Love & War posters; asks why anti-smoking reels are shown in theatres

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has questioned the continued use of smoking imagery in Bollywood film promotions, pointing to what he sees as a contrast between smoking visuals in posters and the anti-smoking messages audiences are shown in cinemas. On Sunday, September 27, Gupta shared a collage on X featuring Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar and Vicky Kaushal in Love & War. The three posters showed the actors with cigarettes as part of their respective character looks.

Sanjay Gupta calls out smoking imagery in Animal, Dhurandhar and Love & War posters; asks why anti-smoking reels are shown in theatres

Sharing the images, Gupta questioned the purpose of the anti-smoking messages that audiences encounter while watching films in theatres. He wrote, "What is the point of those unpleasant anti-smoking reels we have to endure before and during films when these are the posters of the films (sic)?"

The filmmaker's post quickly prompted a discussion on X, with users debating whether smoking continues to be presented as a part of a leading man's screen image despite the presence of tobacco-related health warnings.

What is the point of those unpleasant anti smoking reels we have to endure before and during films when these are the posters of the films? pic.twitter.com/oQSkEWkTZl — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) September 27, 2026

Sanjay Gupta responds to criticism over Kaante

One user brought up Gupta's 2002 film Kaante while responding to his post. The user pointed to the film's song ‘Rama Re,’ which contains a reference to cigarette smoke, and questioned the filmmaker's stance on smoking imagery. Gupta responded by highlighting the difference between the regulatory environment then and now. "There were no non smoking ads then you genius (sic)," he wrote.

There were no non smoking ads then you genius. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) September 27, 2026

Debate comes amid updated film certification guidelines

Gupta's comments also come at a time when India's rules around the depiction of substance use in films are undergoing renewed attention. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting published revised guidelines for the certification of films for public exhibition on September 18, 2026.

The updated certification framework includes provisions concerning the depiction of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, alongside existing areas such as violence, sensitive subjects and content that could affect India's international relations. Recent reports on the revised guidelines state that films depicting the consumption, use or trafficking of illicit narcotics are required to carry an anti-drug warning on screen.

Also Read: Sanjay Gupta slams IMDb after Satluj’s 9.5 rating disappears: “This proves how bogus they are”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.