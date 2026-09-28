After months of spectacular performances, and unforgettable dance moments to the theme of India Wala Dance on Sony Entertainment Television’s India’s Best Dancer Season 5, Raipur’s Ritesh Pal, together with choreographer Pratik Utekar, crowned the winners of the season. From the very beginning, Ritesh’s journey stood out for his passion, versatility and determination. He consistently pushed his boundaries, won the coveted Battle trophy thrice this season, and earned appreciation for his powerful and well curated dance performances. The journey also challenged him to step beyond his comfort zone, explore different dance forms and showcase his versatility as a performer. The duo together with their exceptional talent, consistency and dedication, emerged victorious, lifting the coveted trophy after a thrilling Grand Finale.

India’s Best Dancer Season 5: Raipur’s Ritesh Pal wins the trophy with choreographer Pratik Utekar

Ritesh Pal’s journey culminated in a spectacular finale, where he and his choreographer Pratik, competed against fellow finalists Dipali Borkar, Prathamesh Mane, Anshika Dhara and Geetanjali Marwaha. Showcasing their versatility across dance forms, Ritesh and Pratik continued to impress the judges and audiences through the season, ultimately earning the title of India’s Best Dancer Season 5.

The Grand Finale was truly a star-studded affair with the presence of the judges Karisma Kapoor, Jaaved Jaaferi, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis, who have mentored and guided the contestants throughout their journey this season. Adding to the glitz and glamour were actors Jackie Shroff, along with special guests Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra, who joined the judges and finalists in marking the grand culmination of an unforgettable season.

Ritesh Pal, Winner of India’s Best Dancer Season 5, said, “Dance has always been my passion, and winning India’s Best Dancer Season 5 is a dream come true. I feel truly fortunate to be a part of this journey with Sony Entertainment Television. India Wala Dance pushed me beyond my comfort zone and helped me grow as a performer. I am grateful to Karisma Ma’am, Jaaved Sir, Geeta Maa and Terence Sir for their guidance, with Geeta Maa holding a special place in my heart. A special thank you to my choreographer Pratik Utekar Sir for believing in me and transforming my journey. I have learnt so much from my fellow contestants. This trophy makes every challenge worthwhile.”

Choreographer Pratik Utekar said, “Winning India’s Best Dancer Season 5 with my shishya Ritesh Pal is an incredibly proud and emotional moment. I am so happy to see his growth, and Ritesh has always trusted my vision and wholeheartedly accepted my guidance. Since we both come from a contemporary dance background, India Wala Dance challenged us to step out of our comfort zone and explore new dance forms. We overcame every challenge together, and lifting this trophy with him makes this victory truly special.”

With Raipur’s Ritesh Pal taking home the coveted trophy, India’s Best Dancer Season 5 concludes another memorable chapter, celebrating India's finest dancing talent and bringing together powerful performances, diverse dance forms, and inspiring journeys on one stage.

Also Read: India’s Best Dancer Season 5: Karisma Kapoor reveals her “unusual” connection to the Fiza song ‘Mehboob Mere’

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