Adarsh Gourav plans to write and release new music in 2026 :”Music has always been a very personal space for me”

After impressing audiences with both his acting and musical talent in Tu Yaa Main, Adarsh Gourav is now ready to take a deeper plunge into the world of music. The actor, who surprised many with his rap and playback singing in the film, is set to make music a more prominent part of his creative journey in 2026.

Adarsh Gourav plans to write and release new music in 2026 :”Music has always been a very personal space for me”

While Adarsh has long nurtured a strong passion for music alongside his acting career, the overwhelming response to his work in Tu Yaa Main has inspired him to step forward with greater confidence. What once remained a personal pursuit is now evolving into a focused artistic direction.

Looking ahead, Adarsh is actively working on writing and releasing new music over the coming months. He is also exploring collaborations with a diverse range of singers and producers, allowing him to experiment with different sounds and styles. Through these creative partnerships, he aims to push his artistic boundaries and discover a musical identity that is uniquely his own.

In addition to collaborations, the actor is planning to spend time in quieter, more isolated environments to nurture his songwriting process. Stepping away from the chaos of everyday life, Adarsh hopes to find clarity and creative freedom as he develops his music.

Speaking about this evolving phase, Adarsh shares, “Music has always been a very personal space for me. I think for the longest time, I kept it close, but the kind of love I received for my work in Tu Yaa Main really encouraged me to open up more. This year, I definitely intend on writing and releasing more music, and also collaborating with some really interesting singers and producers. That process itself is adding so many new layers and dynamics to the sound I want to discover.”

He further adds, “I also feel the need to step away from the noise every now and then, just to be able to listen to myself better. I’m planning to spend time in a more isolated space where I can write freely and explore ideas without distractions. Being a trained singer, I’ve always had that foundation, but now I feel more confident to really lean into it. I’m trying to blend everything I love, rap, melody, storytelling and create something that feels honest. This phase is not just about making music, it’s about rediscovering that part of me.”

With this renewed focus, Adarsh Gourav is not just expanding his creative repertoire but also redefining his artistic identity—one that seamlessly blends performance, music, and storytelling into a singular voice.

Also Read: Adarsh Gourav begins filming docu-series The Tribal Voice across Northeast India

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