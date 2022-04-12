Arjun Kapoor has an interesting lineup of films in his kitty. The actor has now added another diverse film to his kitty. Reportedly, the actor has come on board for director Mudassar Aziz's next. It is said to be a light-hearted subject.

Arjun Kapoor to team up with director Mudassar Aziz for a light-hearted film; Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani to produce

As per reports, Arjun and Mudassar have been discussing a collaboration for quite some time now. Aziz is known for films like Happy Bhaag Jaayegi, Dulha Mil Gaya, and Pati Patni Aur Woh. His upcoming film with Arjun Kapoor is said to be in a similar zone to his past films where the audience will see a blend of humour and drama. The movie is all set to go on floors in the latter half of 2022. The film will be produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani under their banner, Pooja Films.

Reports state that the script has been finalised and the team is currently in the pre-production stage. The team is also in the process of finalising the ensemble cast of the film and will be roping in an A-list actress opposite Arjun Kapoor.

Apart from Mudasar Aziz’s film, Arjun also has The Lady Killer, Ek Villain Returns, and remakes of Comali and F2 in the pipeline.

