Actress Sangeeta Bijlani has formally applied for a gun license following a burglary at her farmhouse near Pavana, citing growing concerns over safety and the sluggish pace of the police investigation.

Sangeeta Bijlani applies for gun license after farmhouse theft: “This is the first time I’m feeling insecure”

Bijlani recently met with Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill to inquire about updates on the theft case. She revealed that despite the passage of about three and a half months since the incident, no significant breakthrough has been achieved.

Reflecting on the incident, she said, “I have been staying there for the last 20 years. Pavana has been a home to me, and it has been three and a half months since the horrific incident of theft at my farmhouse, but there is still no breakthrough.”

She added that SP Gill assured her the police would “go to the bottom of the case and nab the culprits.”

According to the complaint, in July, unidentified intruders had broken into her property and vandalised household items such as the refrigerator, televisions, and furniture. They also sketched obscene graffiti on the walls and made off with Rs. 50,000 in cash and a television valued at Rs. 7,000.

Describing the event as deeply unsettling, Bijlani remarked, “There was a theft and housebreaking. It was scary. Luckily, I was not there. There were obscene things and graffiti written on the wall inside the house.”

She emphasised that the burglary had shaken not just her but the broader community in Pavana. “There are several residents in Pavana, including senior citizens and families. Safety is important. Lately, because of these incidents, the residents of the Pavana area are feeling unsafe.”

Explaining her decision to seek a firearm license, Bijlani said, “In the wake of this incident, I have sought a firearm licence from the Pune rural police. As a woman, if I go alone to the house, I think some sort of protection needs to be there. I never felt the need to have a firearm licence, but this is the first time I am feeling insecure. I am in need of a firearm, and this is the first time I am feeling unsafe and a little afraid.”

She expressed hope that authorities will take stronger measures and expedite the investigation, thereby restoring confidence among residents in the area.

As the case develops, the local police and Bijlani’s team will likely push for faster resolution, while the actress awaits the decision on her firearm application.

