After earning acclaim for his performance in Dhadak 2, Siddhant Chaturvedi seemed set to continue his momentum with Ramree, a two-hero OTT project backed by Ajay Devgn. However, the ambitious period drama has now reportedly been shelved before going on floors.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Ramree was conceived as a large-scale film set in 1945. The project, which had been under development for over a year, aimed to blend historical events with cinematic storytelling. However, given its elaborate setting and production requirements, the film’s mounting budget became a major hurdle.

A source close to the development told the publication, “For an OTT film, this would have set a benchmark in scale and imagination, but budget constraints caught up with it. Even though the platform heads were excited about the story, there was too much at stake financially. So, they decided not to move forward with it.”

Another insider offered a different perspective, suggesting that Ramree never reached the official greenlight stage. “A project is considered greenlit only when it goes on the floor. Ramree was an idea in development that did not move forward — a natural part of the creative process where multiple concepts are explored. While some take shape, some don’t,” the source explained.

The shelving of Ramree comes at a time when Siddhant Chaturvedi has been receiving praise for his recent performance in Dhadak 2, which released a couple of months ago. The film, co-starring Triptii Dimri, tells the story of Neelesh, a law student from a marginalized background, and Vidhi, an upper-caste girl. Through their relationship, Dhadak 2 explores the harsh realities of caste discrimination and societal prejudice, earning the actor widespread appreciation for his nuanced portrayal.

