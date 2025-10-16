In what could easily be one of the grandest advertising projects in India, filmmaker Atlee, known for his blockbuster hits like Jawan and Theri, has directed a Rs. 150 crores commercial for Ching’s Desi Chinese. The mega ad film stars Ranveer Singh, Sreeleela, and Bobby Deol in leading roles — bringing together an electrifying mix of Bollywood’s most dynamic stars under Atlee’s high-octane direction.

The upcoming campaign is said to be mounted on a cinematic scale rarely seen in the advertising space, complete with elaborate sets, extensive VFX, and a multi-location shoot schedule. The production reportedly aims to blend Atlee’s signature massy storytelling with the quirky, high-energy brand persona that Ching’s Desi Chinese is known for.

According to an independent industry source, “The ad campaign for Ching’s Desi Chinese, featuring Ranveer Singh, Bobby Deol and Sreeleela directed by Atlee, is being made on a massive budget of around Rs. 150 crores. This alone makes it one of the biggest ad campaigns ever executed, featuring celebrated stars and a huge budget.”

This marks Atlee’s first commercial project after the massive success of Jawan, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and became one of India’s highest-grossing films. His collaboration with Chings and Ranveer Singh — who previously fronted the brand in a series of humorous and action-packed ads — signals a fresh and ambitious phase for the food brand’s marketing.

With the addition of Bobby Deol, currently riding high after his web show The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and Sreeleela, one of South cinema’s fastest-rising stars, the project has already generated massive curiosity. The extravagant campaign is expected to redefine how Indian brands approach advertising — with cinema-scale storytelling meeting brand creativity.

