In September 2024, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the news that Sidharth Malhotra has bagged an out-and-out commercial entertainer. In April, we revealed that Raaj Shaandilyaa of Dream Girl (2019) fame will be directing this flick. And now we have heard that if all goes well, this film might feature none other than superstar Aamir Khan as well.

EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan approached for a hilarious role in Sidharth Malhotra-Mahaveer Jain-Raaj Shaandilyaa’s out-and-out entertainer

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “There’s a very hilarious character in the film and producer Mahaveer Jain and director Raaj Shaandilyaa feel that Aamir Khan can do complete justice to it. Hence, they approached the superstar. Aamir graciously accepted the offer of narration.”

The source continued, “Aamir Khan just has a small suggestion - he wants to hear the narration after the release of his next, Sitaare Zameen Par. Right now, the actor wants to give his full concentration to his creation. Once the film is out on June 20, he’ll be in a great space to hear the narration and decide whether he wants to be a part of it.”

The source added, “Nevertheless, Raa Shaandilyaa and writer Sanjeev are very excited that they have got the opportunity to narrate their film to one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema.”

Speaking more on Aamir Khan’s character, the source said, “It’s a very interesting and pivotal role. Also, it's one of its kind. The makers intend to present Aamir Khan in a never-before-seen avatar.”

The film goes on floors in September 2025. Last year, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “The film has loads of comedy and also has a thrill element. Sidharth Malhotra excitedly came on board as he knows that it’s a film that’ll present him in a never-before-seen avatar and also expand his fan base. As a result, he’s giving his hundred per cent towards prepping for the role.”

