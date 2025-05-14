Deepika Padukone is reportedly set to receive the biggest paycheck of her acting career. As per a report by India Today Digital, the actress is charging Rs 20 crore for her role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit, which is expected to feature Prabhas in the lead. This development, though yet to be officially confirmed, has attracted attention for surpassing the reported fees of her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. The project marks a potential professional reunion for Deepika and Prabhas following their collaboration in Kalki 2898 AD.

Shift in Plans Opens New Opportunity

According to Pinkvilla, Deepika had initially declined the offer due to scheduling conflicts, as the original timeline for Spirit overlapped with her pregnancy. A source quoted in the report said, “Initially, Spirit was to begin by the end of 2024 and hence, Deepika had turned down the offer, as the timelines were not matching due to her pregnancy.” However, the shooting schedule was later revised, making it possible for Deepika to reconsider the role.

Revised Timeline Clears the Way

The same Pinkvilla source added, “With a delay in schedule, Vanga went back to Deepika with a revised shooting timeline, and the actress has now agreed to come on board Spirit.” Although there is no official announcement yet, this revised plan has reportedly aligned with Deepika’s availability. If confirmed, it would mark her first film post the birth of her daughter Dua.

Speaking of the upcoming film, it will mark Sandeep and Prabhas’ first collaboration. Readers may recall that in September 2024, Bollywood Hungama reported that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan might play a villainous duo in Spirit. However, the makers are yet to share an update on its cast, shooting, and release date.

