Producer Sammy Nanwani has announced that his upcoming film, Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story, will release in theatres in October 2026.

Sammy Nanwani announces October 2026 release for Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story

The film is set during India’s Partition and follows a story of love, loss, and hope.

It traces the journey of people whose lives were changed by the event, while also highlighting the culture and heritage of the Sindhi community.

Speaking about the film, Nanwani said the story was inspired by the experiences of his family members who lived through Partition. He said their memories of leaving their homes and starting life again inspired him to bring this story to the screen.

“Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story is a tribute to the strength of people who rebuilt their lives after Partition,” Nanwani said. “Through this film, we also want to celebrate Sindhi culture and share its history with a wider audience,” he added.

The film combines romance with a historical backdrop, showing how personal relationships are shaped by larger events. Along with its love story, it aims to showcase the values, traditions, and resilience of the Sindhi community.

The makers have confirmed that the film’s promotional campaign will begin soon, with the first-look poster, teaser, and music expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Further details about the cast, crew, and distribution are expected to be announced at a later stage.

Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story is scheduled to release in theatres across India in October 2026.

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More Pages: Jai Hind Jai Sindh Box Office Collection

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