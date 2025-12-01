Last week, Bollywood Hungama reported that after Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Naagzilla, Kartik Aaryan has been signed by Karan Johar for the third time. The makers have kept the details of this project under wraps, but we have been able to find information about this upcoming venture.

SCOOP: Kartik Aaryan’s third film with Karan Johar is an action entertainer directed by Sandeep Modi

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The film in question will be directed by Sandeep Modi, who has made a mark with acclaimed shows like Aarya and The Night Manager. He, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar were all set to make a war film. However, that movie didn’t materialise for various reasons. Kartik and Sandeep had formed a bond and promised to work together in the future when the right script comes along.”

This war drama was announced on Kartik Aaryan’s birthday in November 2023. It was scheduled to go on floors in 2024 and release on August 15, 2025.

The source continued, “Finally, earlier this year, Sandeep Modi pitched an idea of an entertaining film to Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar. Both were quite impressed by the subject and decided to come on board as actor and producer, respectively.”

Though not much is known about this film, the source said that it’s not a battle saga that Sandeep was earlier supposed to make or even a reimagined version of it. The source said, “It’s a new script and has a lot of action. It promises to present Kartik Aaryan in a new avatar. Also, it would be different from the rest of the other two films that he’s doing with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.”

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, co-starring Ananya Panday, is a romcom, which is all set to release on December 25. It is directed by Sameer Vidwans of Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023) fame. As for Naagzilla, it is a fantasy comedy which features Kartik as a shape-shifting naag. Directed by Fukrey director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film releases in cinemas on Independence Day 2026. Kartik would have one more release in 2026 - an untitled musical love saga - co-starring Sreeleela and directed by Anurag Basu.

