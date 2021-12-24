comscore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins Varun Dhawan for the Indian spin-off of American spy series Citadel

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

A couple of months back it was reported that actor Varun Dhawan has signed up with Amazon Prime Video for the Indian spin-off of Anthony and Joe Russo's Citadel. The American drama series created by the makers of Avengers also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Now, it has been revealed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be playing the female lead in the action-packed series.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins Varun Dhawan for the Indian spin-off of American spy series Citadel

The Indian spin-off of Citadel will be directed by Raj and DK who have directed the acclaimed web series The Family Man for Amazon Prime Video. This will be the first time that Varun and Samantha will be seen sharing screen. Meanwhile, Samantha had earlier collaborated with Raj and DK for the series The Family Man 2.

As per reports, the action-packed spy series will go on the floors in 2022. The series will be mounted on a large scale and the actors will be undergoing training and workshops to learn various forms of action next year before they start shooting.

The Indian chapter will not be a remake or an adaptation rather they plan on making it against the backdrop of Indian characters and take it to a global level.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her look and performance in Pushpa song ‘Oo Antava’- “Being sexy is next level hard work”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

