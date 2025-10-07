October 8, 2025, is going to be a landmark day for the residents of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will be inaugurating two highly awaited infrastructure projects, the Navi Mumbai International Airport, and the phase 3 of the underground Mumbai Metro 3. He’ll also grace the Global Fintech Fest in Bandra Kurla (Complex), where’ll be joined by the United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister, Keir Starmer. And now it has come to light that Keir Starmer will also travel to Andheri for a film-related reason.

BREAKING: United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer to visit Yash Raj Films Studios on October 8

Keir Starmer will pay a visit to Yash Raj Films (YRF) Studios, and this was confirmed by Sanjay Jaju, secretary, Ministry of I&B today, October 7, at the silver jubilee edition of FICCI Frames 2025 in Mumbai. While the exact reason for his visit is not clear, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “Since Stramer will be in the capital of Bollywood, he wanted to have a look at a Hindi film studio. The authorities suggested YRF Studios since it is one of the biggest and one of most prominent in the country.”

Sanjay Jaju at FICCI Frames 2025 said, “International collaborations and co-productions are very important. The Prime Minister of the UK is coming to Mumbai tomorrow. He’s also visiting Yash Raj Studios.”

Sanjay Jaju further said, “We have co-production treaties with close to 17 countries. We have incentives being offered. It's important that filmmakers look at these treaties and incentives and create content that can cater to the audience on both sides. That’s what is important here. We might think that we have a great story in hand. But that great story should have the potential to travel international borders.”

YRF Studios – the one stop for film-obsessed world leaders

Keir Starmer is not the first world leader to visit YRF Studios. Exactly a year ago, in October 2024, the President of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, met the CEO of YRF, Akshaye Widhani, in the studio premises, and the two spoke about the 50 year legacy of YRF and the forecast for the Indian film industry in the next 5 years.

In December 2010, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev met a delegation of filmmakers at YRF Studios like Yash Chopra, Reliance Big Entertainment chairman Amit Khanna, Ramesh Sippy, Rakesh Roshan, Mukesh Bhatt, Randhir Kapoor, Manmohan Shetty and Puneet Goenka of Zee Group.

Medvedev, along with Yash Chopra, later dropped in on the sets of Ra.One (2011) at a time when Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor were shooting for the song 'Chammak Challo'.

