Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.02.2020 | 11:13 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Love Aaj Kal Thappad Malang Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

Salman Khan’s Radhe cop to be seen mouthing the ‘Commitment’ line

BySubhash K. Jha

Radhe, the unofficial sequel to Salman Khan’s 2008 hit Wanted will go back to the dialogue that made the film so popular with the masses. We are talking about the dialogue, ‘Ek baar jo maine commitment karli toh main khud ki bhi nahin sunta hoon’ that became a catch line for Salman’s career.

Salman Khan’s Radhe cop to be seen mouthing the ‘Commitment’ line

Apparently Salman would be mouthing that rabble-rousing dialogue again in Radhe, provided he is allowed to.

“It depends on legalities. I mean, Radhe is not an official sequel to Wanted. The rights of the original film and all its content belong to producer Boney Kapoor. The logistics of using the dialogue are now being worked out. If at all, they are unable to use that popular line, Salman and director Prabhu Dheva will come up with another equally catchy line.”

Also Read: Salman Khan-starrer Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai has this similarity with Tere Naam!

More Pages: Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Imtiaz Ali terminates his contract on…

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann…

Chhalaang: Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat…

Goa to now vet scripts before giving…

Bob Biswas makers take prompt action after…

Richa Chadha plays politician in Subhash…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification