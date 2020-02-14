Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.02.2020 | 10:07 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Love Aaj Kal Thappad Malang Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

Imtiaz Ali terminates his contract on Madhubala biopic

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Celebrating the day of love on Valentine’s Day, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali was to announce his next project on the release of Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The director’s next was apparently to be a biopic on legendary actress Madhubala and the announcement was supposed to happen on February 14 which is her birth anniversary. But, even after a lot of effort, not everyone was on the same page as her sister Madhur Brij Bhushan. It is now being reported that Imtiaz Ali has terminated his contract to make the film.

Imtiaz Ali terminates his contract on Madhubala biopic

Madhur Brij Bhushan, Madhubala’s sister, revealed recently she could persuade all the siblings to give NOC (Non-Objection Certificate) to Imtiaz Ali even after stating that their stories won’t be part of the film. She said that the major objection came her sister Kaneez Balsara who would not permit them. Balsara’s kids did not let Bhushan meet her. She insisted her and her kids to read the agreement but they, in return, sent notices to her and the makers of the project. After failing to persuade the family, Imtiaz Ali decided to terminate his contract citing misunderstanding. The announcement was supposed to be made today.

Madhur further said that it hurts her that they have missed out on a golden opportunity to make a biopic on Madhubala. She said that she was backing the film with her guruji Arvind Malviya as they wanted to open a school with the money generated from the film and provide free education to the poor girls.

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali’s latest release Love Aaj Kal hit the screens on February 14, 2020.

ALSO READ: Post Love Aaj Kal, has Kartik Aaryan signed Imtiaz Ali’s next?

Tags : , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann…

Chhalaang: Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat…

Goa to now vet scripts before giving…

Bob Biswas makers take prompt action after…

Richa Chadha plays politician in Subhash…

Amitabh Bachchan wore outfits from his…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification