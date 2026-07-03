Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi, previously titled Battle of Galwan, has encountered another hurdle ahead of its theatrical release. According to an NDTV report, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has withheld the film’s clearance certificate until further notice, casting uncertainty over its release schedule.

Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi faces delay as CBFC withholds clearance certificate despite title change

The film, inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, was initially slated to release on April 17, ahead of Eid. The date was later postponed, with the makers reportedly eyeing an August release around the Independence Day weekend. However, with the certification process still pending, the film is now expected to miss that release window as well.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salma Khan under the Salman Khan Films banner, Maatrubhumi stars Salman Khan in the role of Colonel Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, who led Indian soldiers during the Galwan Valley confrontation while implementing a disengagement agreement at the border. Chitrangda Singh plays the female lead, while Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia also feature in pivotal roles. The film’s music has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

The film had already sparked controversy even before its release. Following the circulation of its teaser online, several users on the Chinese social media platform Weibo criticised the project, alleging that it misrepresented the events surrounding the Galwan Valley clash.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) distanced itself from reports suggesting it had objected to the film. Responding to questions on the matter, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We understand that a film of this nature is being planned. Issues regarding filmmaking in India, as you are well aware, are looked after by the relevant authorities. And as far as we are concerned, MEA has no role in this or such ventures.”

Sources had earlier indicated that the makers had changed the title from Battle of Galwan to Maatrubhumi, with related modifications being incorporated into the project. “The title of the film was recently changed from Battle of Galwan to Maatrubhumi. Changes are being made accordingly. It is likely that the release of the film may be further delayed. It is likely to be released in August around the Independence Day weekend,” sources had said.

The teaser for Maatrubhumi was unveiled on December 27, 2025, coinciding with Salman Khan’s 60th birthday. The actor was last seen in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. With the CBFC yet to grant certification, the release date of Maatrubhumi now remains uncertain.

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More Pages: Maatrubhumi Box Office Collection

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