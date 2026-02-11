The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has formally extended its support to actor Rajpal Yadav, who is currently facing serious financial and legal troubles. Following reports of the actor being sent to Tihar jail after failing to meet court-mandated repayment obligations in a cheque bounce case, the apex body has appealed to members of the film industry to come forward and assist him.

FWICE steps in for Rajpal Yadav, appeals to film industry for financial support amid legal crisis

In an official statement, FWICE urged filmmakers, artists and well-wishers to offer monetary help to Yadav, stressing the need for collective support during what it described as a difficult phase in the actor’s life. The organisation clarified that contributions could either be made directly to Rajpal Yadav or routed through FWICE, assuring transparency in the process. “Members and well-wishers willing to offer monetary assistance may contribute directly to Shri Rajpal Yadav or route their support through FWICE. The Federation assures complete transparency, and any funds received will be responsibly consolidated and handed over to assist him in settling his dues at the earliest,” the statement read.

Several personalities from the film industry, including Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, have already expressed their support for the actor, who is widely respected for his work and distinctive comic timing.

The legal issues trace back to a financial decision taken over a decade ago, when Yadav borrowed a substantial sum to finance his directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata. After the film underperformed commercially, repayment difficulties emerged, eventually leading to a prolonged legal dispute. Over the years, multiple cheques issued towards repayment were dishonoured, resulting in his conviction under cheque bounce provisions of the law. While higher courts had granted interim relief at different stages, they also required the actor to show genuine intent by clearing a significant portion of the outstanding amount, which had increased considerably with time.

Despite partial payments made earlier, the court recently observed repeated non-compliance with assurances given by the actor, ultimately directing him to surrender. This development prompted renewed concern within the film fraternity, leading FWICE to step in with its appeal.

By issuing this statement, FWICE has positioned itself as a facilitator, calling for solidarity within the industry to help Rajpal Yadav resolve his financial liabilities and navigate one of the most challenging periods of his career.

