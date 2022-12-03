Salman Khan is seen in a jazzy outfit as he announces the wrap of his next, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan that releases in EID 2023.

Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan that underwent many changes in its title, will feature the superstar in a different avatar. While his long-hair and bearded look has already got the town talking, the film’s ensemble cast has only added to the ongoing buzz about this potboiler. And now, the superstar actor-producer has announced the wrap up of the film. He has also posted a photo from the sets of the film as a treat to his fans.

Salman Khan may not be very active on social media but the actor has always given sneak peek into his projects on social media platforms. Now, yet again, the superstar posted another update about his next, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan. While a few days ago, we had reported that Salman has wrapped up a song from the film, now the actor revealed that they have completed its shoot schedule. Along with the post that read, ‘Shoot wrapped! #KisikaBhaiKisikiJaan arrives #Eid2023’, the actor also posted a photo of him sporting a jazzy printed jacket in his new long hairdo and bearded look. Followed by his post, many of the superstar’s fans took to the platform to showcase their excitement about watching Khan on the big screen after a long time.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Pooja Hegde as Salman Khan’s love interest. The film also features an ensemble cast that includes Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Mrinali Bhatnagar. The film is produced by Salman Khan Films and is presented by Zee Studios. The film is expected to release during Eid 2023.

