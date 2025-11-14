McAfee has released its 2025 edition of the ‘Most Dangerous Celebrity: Deepfake Deception List’, highlighting how cybercriminals are increasingly using the names and likenesses of public figures to mislead users online. Shah Rukh Khan tops this year’s list as the most exploited personality, followed by Alia Bhatt and Elon Musk. Their images and voices are among the most frequently used in AI-driven deepfakes promoting false endorsements, giveaways and links to fraudulent websites.

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt lead 2025 Deepfake Risk list; McAfee reports Rs 34,500 average loss per victim

According to the report, 90% of Indians have come across fake or AI-generated celebrity endorsements. Those who fell victim to such scams reported an average loss of Rs 34,500. The findings also reveal that deception is no longer limited to mainstream actors or global figures. Around 60% of respondents say they have encountered deepfake content featuring influencers and digital creators, reflecting the rapid spread of manipulated media across platforms.

The report attributes the rising threat to India’s highly active digital ecosystem. With 95% of users on WhatsApp, 94% on YouTube and 84% on Instagram, the country’s social media presence makes it a key target for online scams that rely on manipulated celebrity content.

The study also notes that scammers now require as little as three seconds of a person’s voice to create convincing audio deepfakes. These fabrications are commonly used to promote fake skincare products, giveaways and cryptocurrency schemes, along with endorsements for gadgets and supplements.

McAfee India’s Top 10 ‘Most Dangerous Celebrities’ of 2025

Shah Rukh Khan Alia Bhatt Elon Musk Priyanka Chopra Jonas Cristiano Ronaldo MrBeast Lionel Messi Taylor Swift Kim Kardashian Members of BTS

“Deepfakes have changed the game for cybercriminals; they’re no longer hacking systems — they’re hacking human trust,” said Pratim Mukherjee, Senior Director of Engineering, McAfee. “India’s vibrant celebrity culture and massive online engagement make the threat even more dangerous. Technology can now effortlessly mimic the voices, faces, and mannerisms of people we admire. In a country where millions engage with celebrity and influencer content daily, such fakes can spread instantly. It’s becoming harder to tell what’s real and what’s not — making awareness, caution, and reliable protection tools more critical than ever.”

India is one of the most socially engaged digital populations in the world, with 95% using WhatsApp, 94% on YouTube and 84% on Instagram, and is especially vulnerable to scams disguised as celebrity content. McAfee’s findings show that younger users are the most at risk: 62% of those aged 35–44 and 60% of 25–34-year-olds admitted to clicking on fake celebrity ads, compared to 53% among 18–24-year-olds. Scepticism increases with age, as only 46% of 45–54-year-olds and just 17% of those over 65 said they had ever fallen for such scams.

