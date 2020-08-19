As soon as Ranbir Kapoor was spotted with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt in his Saawariya director’s office, the internet was abuzz with stories of the two getting together for a movie. But everyone can just relax. There is no movie happening for Ranbir with Bhansali, at least not for now.

According to sources Ranbir Kapoor just dropped in for lunch at Bhansali’s office. “Alia had come to see Bhansali about their film Gangubai Kathiawadi which resumes shooting shortly, Ranbir decided to go along with Alia to meet Bhansali. They hadn’t met for a very long time. The three of them had a lively afternoon together. No movie project was discussed,” informs the source.

