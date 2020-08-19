Bollywood Hungama

Ranbir Kapoor drops in for lunch at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office, no movie in the offing

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

As soon as Ranbir Kapoor was spotted with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt in his Saawariya director’s office, the internet was abuzz with stories of the two getting together for a movie. But everyone can just relax. There is no movie happening for Ranbir with Bhansali, at least not for now.

Ranbir Kapoor drops in for lunch at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office, no movie in the offing

According to sources Ranbir Kapoor just dropped in for lunch at Bhansali’s office. “Alia had come to see Bhansali about their film Gangubai Kathiawadi which resumes shooting shortly, Ranbir decided to go along with Alia to meet Bhansali. They hadn’t met for a very long time. The three of them had a lively afternoon together. No movie project was discussed,” informs the source.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visit Sanjay Dutt after his cancer diagnosis

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

