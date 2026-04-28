Salman Khan to shoot separate promo for title announcement of his next with Vamshi Paidipally: Report

Salman Khan’s upcoming pan-India film with Nayanthara, currently referred to as SVC63, is reportedly preparing for a major title reveal event. The project, which recently began production, is expected to unveil its official title through a specially designed promotional video featuring Salman Khan.

Salman Khan to shoot separate promo for title announcement of his next with Vamshi Paidipally: Report

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, the film has already generated strong interest as it marks a significant collaboration between Bollywood and South Indian cinema. The yet-untitled venture is officially scheduled for an Eid 2027 release.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the makers are planning a separate visual asset dedicated solely to announcing the film’s title. A source told the publication, “As is the case with many South films, titles of big releases are launched in style with visual assets. While the movie’s shoot has begun, the team has decided to film a separate video asset with Salman to unveil the title.”

This suggests that the production team is aiming for a large-scale introduction rather than a standard announcement. Over the past few years, title reveal videos have become a popular strategy for major South-led releases, often combining motion posters, dramatic visuals, and character glimpses.

Another insider added that the promo is being designed to match Salman Khan’s star image and action appeal. “Salman is one of the biggest action stars in the country. The team wants the video to do justice to his stardom and screen presence. It will also showcase his look in the film.”

While the exact shooting date for the promotional asset is yet to be finalised, anticipation is already building around the project. The film officially went on floors in Mumbai in late April 2026, with a mahurat ceremony attended by Salman Khan and Nayanthara. A launch video from the set had earlier confirmed that production had commenced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The project is particularly notable as it brings together Salman Khan and Nayanthara for the first time. It also marks Salman’s association with acclaimed filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, known for commercially successful films such as Varisu and Maharshi.

With production now underway and a title reveal in the pipeline, SVC63 is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched big-ticket releases lined up for 2027.

Also Read: Salman Khan confirms Eid 2027 release for next action entertainer with Vamshi Paidipally; shares update

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