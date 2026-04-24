Salman Khan has officially locked the Eid 2027 release slot for his upcoming film with director Vamshi Paidipally, setting the stage for another major festive season release. The superstar shared the update on social media, confirming that his next big-screen outing is planned for Eid 2027.

Salman Khan confirms Eid 2027 release for next action entertainer with Vamshi Paidipally; shares update

The project, tentatively referred to as SVC63, was announced earlier this year and marks Salman Khan’s first collaboration with filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally. The film is being produced by noted producer Dil Raju and is expected to be mounted on a large scale. Reports also suggest that actress Nayanthara will star opposite Salman Khan, making it one of the most talked-about casting combinations in recent times.

The announcement comes shortly after a video from the film’s reported mahurat pooja surfaced online and gained traction on social media. The clip featured members of the cast and crew gathering as the production commenced. Re-sharing the same, Salman Khan posted a playful message for fans.

He wrote, “Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye, That’s why announced Eid….. Don’t worry iss wali ka bhi bataenge, when the time is right……Patience, thoda sa sabar……Mere Jitna he intezar karna padega, Baherhaal jo apka haal hai wo hi mera bhi haal hai…. Haha (One should think a little ahead, that’s why I announced Eid. Don’t worry, I’ll also tell you about this one when the time is right. Have patience, a little patience. You’ll have to wait as much as I am waiting. Anyway, the way you are feeling is how I am feeling too).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)



The yet-untitled film is being described as a commercial entertainer with a strong emotional core. Industry buzz suggests that Salman Khan will be seen in a larger-than-life action-oriented role, a genre that has historically resonated with his fan base.

For Nayanthara, the film could mark her second full-fledged Hindi project after her Bollywood debut. Her fresh pairing with Salman Khan has already sparked curiosity among audiences.

Eid has long been associated with Salman Khan’s releases, with several of his films arriving during the festive weekend over the years. Titles such as Wanted, Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, and Bharat all benefited from the holiday frame and strong audience turnout.

With Eid 2027 now officially reserved, attention will shift to further announcements regarding the film’s title, cast details, and production schedule in the months ahead.

Also Read: Salman Khan begins filming Vamshi Paidipally directorial in Mumbai amid Maatrubhumi delay

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